INT (INT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.46 Million

INT (INT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. One INT coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, INT has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. INT has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $103,714.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,199.28 or 1.00016504 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004602 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00050193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00064144 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021846 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004907 BTC.

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for INT is intchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

