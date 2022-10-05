Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 74 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of TRV opened at $161.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.12. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

