Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 244 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $109.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.10. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.83 and a 12 month high of $110.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

