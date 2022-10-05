Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,854 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.61.

NYSE:GM opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. General Motors’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

