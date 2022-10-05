Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,842 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.8% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $486.13 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $522.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

