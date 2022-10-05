Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Grows Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $182.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.98. The stock has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.08 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. CME Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.86.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.