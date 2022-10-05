Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 653 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,036 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 11,807.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,014,000 after acquiring an additional 544,308 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 24,340.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $113,447,000 after acquiring an additional 488,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 394,289 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 21.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $502,953,000 after acquiring an additional 377,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx Stock Up 5.1 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $159.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.97%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

