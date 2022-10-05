Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 3,780 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock opened at $153.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.38 and a 200-day moving average of $162.19.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

