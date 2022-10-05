Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 1,459 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,254,000 after buying an additional 156,432 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.00.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

