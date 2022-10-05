Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 1,311 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 148,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

