INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $115.10

Shares of INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 115.10 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.57), with a volume of 35899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.63).

INSPECS Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £125.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 189.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 277.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get INSPECS Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at INSPECS Group

In related news, insider Christopher Kay acquired 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.71) per share, for a total transaction of £18,874.24 ($22,805.99).

INSPECS Group Company Profile

INSPECS Group plc designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames, as well as lens products. The company offers its eyewear under the Viktor & Rolf, Valerie, Ivana Helsinki, Lyle & Scott, Barbour, Day Birger, Liberty London, Henri Lloyd, Et Mikkelsen, Caterpillar, and BOTANIQ brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for INSPECS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSPECS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.