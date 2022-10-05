Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Sells 4,294 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $157,718.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,397.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wayfair Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of W traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.42. 4,570,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,035. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $298.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.44.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. William Blair started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wayfair from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 29.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.