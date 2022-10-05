Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Sells 4,294 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $157,718.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,397.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Wayfair Stock Up 9.7 %
Shares of W traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.42. 4,570,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,035. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $298.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.44.
Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 29.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
