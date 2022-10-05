Insider Selling: Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Sells 1,258 Shares of Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $55,125.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 636 shares in the company, valued at $27,869.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Progress Software Stock Up 1.9 %

Progress Software stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,455. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.00. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,714,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,741,000 after buying an additional 69,604 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 12.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,580,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,601,000 after acquiring an additional 176,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after acquiring an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,295,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,667,000 after acquiring an additional 45,289 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

