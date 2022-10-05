Insider Selling: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $43,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,364,638 shares in the company, valued at $29,489,827.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $44,100.00.
- On Friday, July 22nd, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00.
PGT Innovations Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PGTI traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 645,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,442. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.38. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $23.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on PGTI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. CWM LLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 102.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 20.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.