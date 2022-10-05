Insider Selling: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $43,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,364,638 shares in the company, valued at $29,489,827.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $44,100.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGTI traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 645,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,442. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.38. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $23.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $406.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.73 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGTI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. CWM LLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 102.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 20.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Articles

