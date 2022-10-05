Insider Selling: Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NDSN traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,054. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Nordson by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.20.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

