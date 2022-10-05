Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Sells 40,107 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $8,016,186.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,646 shares in the company, valued at $38,903,896.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, September 9th, Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total transaction of $4,258,964.06.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $9.24 on Tuesday, hitting $203.31. 3,273,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,412. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.20 and its 200 day moving average is $307.36. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.51 and a 52-week high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $1,231,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 329,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB to $430.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.26.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

