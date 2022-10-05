Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $110,020.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $106,580.00.

Shares of MTSI stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $57.57. 329,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,718. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.93. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $80.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 17,862 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 36,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,369,000 after acquiring an additional 48,782 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 151,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Barclays cut their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.55.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

