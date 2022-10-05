Insider Selling: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CEO Sells 18,899 Shares of Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 18,899 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $196,738.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,416,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 26.52 and a quick ratio of 26.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 41.65%. The company had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. Capital One Financial began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 441.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

