Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells 343,071 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 343,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,381.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,212,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,783,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 12.1 %

NYSE:DNA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.52. 31,140,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,607,424. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.3% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 32.1% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.