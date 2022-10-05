Insider Buying: Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Purchases 35,844 Shares of Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) insider Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$63.36 per share, with a total value of C$2,271,165.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 71,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,542,330.90.
Linamar Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 30th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$53.87 per share, with a total value of C$1,930,955.71.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$60.80 per share, with a total value of C$2,179,211.25.
- On Monday, September 26th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$61.18 per share, with a total value of C$2,192,774.62.
- On Friday, September 23rd, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$59.44 per share, with a total value of C$2,130,456.24.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Linamar Corporation purchased 338,864 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,684,788.41.
- On Monday, September 19th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,228,581.78.
- On Friday, September 16th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,284,370.38.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Linamar Corporation purchased 171,590 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$65.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,282,643.07.
- On Monday, September 12th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$66.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,381,063.15.
- On Thursday, September 8th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$63.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,288,797.11.
Linamar Price Performance
Shares of Linamar stock traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$57.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,313. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.47. Linamar Co. has a 12-month low of C$45.46 and a 12-month high of C$81.25. The company has a market cap of C$3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Linamar
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.
