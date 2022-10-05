Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 101.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INBX. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Inhibrx to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of Inhibrx stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83. Inhibrx has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $686,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,515,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,192,045.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $686,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,515,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,192,045.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $433,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491,053 shares in the company, valued at $44,091,638.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,100,000. RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

