Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $83.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Compass Point increased their target price on Independent Bank to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

INDB stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.51. The stock had a trading volume of 98,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,900. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.35. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $74.28 and a 52-week high of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insider Activity

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $172.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $62,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,995.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $62,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,995.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $150,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,058 shares of company stock valued at $350,236 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

