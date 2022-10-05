Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $83.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Compass Point increased their target price on Independent Bank to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.
Independent Bank Stock Down 0.2 %
INDB stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.51. The stock had a trading volume of 98,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,900. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.35. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $74.28 and a 52-week high of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $62,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,995.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $62,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,995.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $150,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,058 shares of company stock valued at $350,236 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.
About Independent Bank
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Independent Bank (INDB)
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.