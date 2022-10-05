Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Rating) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 19,290 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 8,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Imperial Metals Trading Down 1.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39.

About Imperial Metals

(Get Rating)

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine that includes seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims covering an area of 23,369 hectares located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine, which comprises two mining leases and 49 mineral claims covering an area of 25,767 hectares situated in west-central British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.