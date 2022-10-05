Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Illumina by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Illumina by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in Illumina by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Illumina by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $205.06 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $428.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.93.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

