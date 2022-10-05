Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $1,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.27. 22,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,985. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.17. The company has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

