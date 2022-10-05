IHT Real Estate Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $203,956.87 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $203,956.87 and $21,799.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,222.79 or 0.99990227 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004595 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00051468 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009890 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00063806 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021810 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004904 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com.

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. Facebook | Telegram | LinkedIn “

