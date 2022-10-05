Idena Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. Idena has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $91,804.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010641 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 90,444,641 coins and its circulating supply is 59,906,358 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Idena’s official website is idena.io.

Idena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe.The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power.The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

