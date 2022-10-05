iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Shares Acquired by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 373.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,329 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF makes up about 1.2% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp owned 0.48% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000.

Get iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDO remained flat at $24.95 during trading on Wednesday. 569,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,350. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $25.96.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.