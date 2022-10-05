HyperCash Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (HC)

HyperCash (HC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000556 BTC on exchanges. HyperCash has a market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $404,353.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00294948 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00129734 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00063999 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00038742 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs.The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

