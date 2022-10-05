H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $4.45 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of H&R Block in a research note issued on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will earn $4.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.35. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

H&R Block Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

HRB stock opened at $41.17 on Monday. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.02.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $16,492,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,698,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 401,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 55,005 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,437.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,989 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

