Hovde Group Trims Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Target Price to $13.50

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Hovde Group to $13.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.76. 18,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,636. Runway Growth Finance has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John F. Engel bought 8,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $100,016.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,016.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,178 shares of company stock valued at $136,497. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $256,139,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter valued at $911,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Further Reading

