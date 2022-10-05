Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.35

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 194015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.

Horizonte Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.20, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$278.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.17.

About Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

Further Reading

