Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.9% of McDonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after buying an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after buying an additional 1,921,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after buying an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after buying an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,595,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $699,521,000 after buying an additional 825,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.77.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $178.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.49. The company has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $4.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

