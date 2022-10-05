Highview Capital Management LLC DE Purchases 500 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 250,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,480,000 after acquiring an additional 124,183 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $779,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 646,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,043,000 after acquiring an additional 52,686 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,747 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.19.

