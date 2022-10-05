Highview Capital Management LLC DE Increases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 1.3% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1,778.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 43,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 40,787 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 60,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $4.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,649. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.00. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $173.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.