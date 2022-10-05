Highview Capital Management LLC DE Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.8 %

MCD traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $236.68. The company had a trading volume of 25,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,389. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.60 and a 200-day moving average of $250.17. The company has a market capitalization of $174.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

