Highview Capital Management LLC DE Buys 202 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3,985.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 189,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,638,000 after buying an additional 184,917 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,559,000 after buying an additional 20,141 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,603. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.59. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.