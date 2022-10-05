Highview Capital Management LLC DE Acquires 45 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.1% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 9.0% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 21.2% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 28,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 80.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded down $11.91 on Wednesday, reaching $579.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,976. The company has a market capitalization of $87.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $664.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $657.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $543.23 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $803.00.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.