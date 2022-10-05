Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Monday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This is an increase from Highland Global Allocation Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ HGLB remained flat at $9.21 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,237. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04.

Institutional Trading of Highland Global Allocation Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 44,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 29,826 shares in the last quarter.

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

