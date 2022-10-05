Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. 274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,821. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $12.26.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after acquiring an additional 40,347 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the first quarter worth $4,851,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 411.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 81,220 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 51.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 79,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the second quarter worth $848,000.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.