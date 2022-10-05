Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) PT Lowered to €65.00

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €71.00 ($72.45) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €64.00 ($65.31) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €50.00 ($51.02) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.77. 256,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,930. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

