Head-To-Head Survey: Modiv (NYSE:MDV) & Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.1% of Modiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Modiv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Modiv pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 60.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alpine Income Property Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modiv 0 0 4 0 3.00 Alpine Income Property Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Modiv and Alpine Income Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Modiv currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.50%. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus price target of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 29.76%. Given Modiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Modiv is more favorable than Alpine Income Property Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Modiv and Alpine Income Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modiv $36.22 million 2.86 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A Alpine Income Property Trust $30.13 million 6.48 $9.96 million $1.82 9.03

Alpine Income Property Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Modiv.

Profitability

This table compares Modiv and Alpine Income Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modiv -17.01% -2.81% -1.50% Alpine Income Property Trust 61.20% 10.36% 4.72%

About Modiv

Modiv Inc., (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases. The Company's goal is to generate current income for investors and long-term capital appreciation in the value of its properties.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

