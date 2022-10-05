Head-To-Head Survey: Curative Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CUBT) and Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY)

Curative Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Rating) and Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.3% of Convey Health Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Convey Health Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Curative Biotechnology and Convey Health Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Convey Health Solutions $337.60 million 2.29 -$9.98 million ($0.10) -105.70

Profitability

Curative Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Convey Health Solutions.

This table compares Curative Biotechnology and Convey Health Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A Convey Health Solutions -1.90% 0.08% 0.05%

Risk and Volatility

Curative Biotechnology has a beta of -19.25, meaning that its stock price is 2,025% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Convey Health Solutions has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Curative Biotechnology and Convey Health Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curative Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A Convey Health Solutions 0 4 1 0 2.20

Convey Health Solutions has a consensus price target of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 7.85%. Given Convey Health Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Convey Health Solutions is more favorable than Curative Biotechnology.

Summary

Convey Health Solutions beats Curative Biotechnology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curative Biotechnology

Curative Biotechnology, Inc., a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies. The company has an agreement with Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics, Inc. to develop the COVID-19 vaccine. Curative Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Convey Health Solutions

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services. The Technology Enabled Solutions segment offers technology solutions through web-based customizable application that is used to identify, track, and administer contractual services, or benefits provided under a client's plan to its Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. It also provides analytics over healthcare data to capture and assess gaps in risk documentation, quality, clinical care, and compliance. The company also offers health plan management, data analytics, supplemental benefit, advisory, and software services. The Advisory Services segment offers sales and marketing strategies, provider network strategies, compliance, star ratings, quality, clinical, pharmacy, analytics, and risk adjustment. It serves government sponsored, medicare advantage, medicare, as well as pharmacy benefits managers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. is a former subsidiary of TPG Cannes Aggregation, L.P.

