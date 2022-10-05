Head to Head Contrast: Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) & Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP)

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) and Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Surmodics has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Media Group has a beta of -1.61, suggesting that its share price is 261% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Surmodics and Universal Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surmodics -13.11% -8.22% -5.95% Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

97.0% of Surmodics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Surmodics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Surmodics and Universal Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surmodics $105.14 million 4.32 $4.24 million ($0.92) -35.25 Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Surmodics has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Media Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Surmodics and Universal Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surmodics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Universal Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Surmodics presently has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.85%. Given Surmodics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Surmodics is more favorable than Universal Media Group.

Summary

Surmodics beats Universal Media Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD). The Medical Device segment engages in the provision of surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices; and drug-delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug-delivery from the surface of a medical device for coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular and structural heart, and other markets, as well as design, development, and manufacturing of interventional medical devices, primarily balloons and catheters, including drug-coated balloons for peripheral arterial disease treatment and other applications. The IVD segment designs, develops, and manufactures component products and technologies for diagnostic immunoassay, as well as molecular test and biomedical research applications. This segment offers protein stabilization reagents, substrates, surface coatings, and antigens. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Universal Media Group

Universal Media Group Inc., a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc. and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc. in January 2016. Universal Media Group Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

