Head to Head Contrast: Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) vs. Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) and Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Recruit and Eurofins Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruit 0 0 0 0 N/A Eurofins Scientific 0 5 3 0 2.38

Eurofins Scientific has a consensus price target of $96.25, indicating a potential upside of 48.08%. Given Eurofins Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eurofins Scientific is more favorable than Recruit.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruit $25.58 billion 1.90 $2.64 billion $1.58 19.14 Eurofins Scientific $7.95 billion 1.57 $925.89 million N/A N/A

This table compares Recruit and Eurofins Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Recruit has higher revenue and earnings than Eurofins Scientific.

Profitability

This table compares Recruit and Eurofins Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruit 9.99% 23.58% 13.44% Eurofins Scientific N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Recruit has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eurofins Scientific has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Recruit beats Eurofins Scientific on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment. The Media & Solutions segment offers marketing solutions that provide matching platforms for businesses in various industries, including housing and real estate, beauty, bridal, travel, dining, and others; and SaaS solutions, which are business and management support tools for small and medium-sized companies. It also provides HR solutions that support business clients' recruiting and hiring activities and individual users' job search activities through its job advertising services and placement services. The Staffing segment provides temporary staffing services in Japan, Europe, and Australia. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products. It provides services such as agro-science, including biological assessment, consumer and human, and environmental safety, product chemistry, regulatory consultancy, and seed services; agro testing; assurance, such as product inspection, auditing, certification, training and consultation of food, consumer products, and healthcare and cosmetics; biopharma, and clinical diagnostics. In addition, the company offers consumer product testing, which include product compliance and audit, testing, certifications and approvals, inspections, training courses, and digital media and cyber security for various industries; cosmetics and personal care; environment testing, including water, air, soil, waste, and other products testing; and food and feed testing that include allergen, GMO, grain, meat, nano material, pesticides, and residual DNA testing. Further, it offers audit and certification, authenticity, carbohydrates, consulting, dioxins and POPs, food irradiation, labelling, law, heavy metals, identity preservation, mealtime, molecular and microbiology, mycotoxins, nutritional analyses, organic containments, packaging/migration, radioactivity, rapidest, sensorsy and consumer research, trainings, veterinary drug residues, and vitamins services. Additionally, the company provides forensic, genomic, maritime, materials and engineering, REACH, and technologies services. It operates approximately 900 laboratories in 54 countries. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

