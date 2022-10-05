Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Declares $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.60. 25,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,090. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $27.05.

