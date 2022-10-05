Hargreaves Lansdown plc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts now expects that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hargreaves Lansdown’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hargreaves Lansdown’s FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HRGLY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 925 ($11.18) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Investec upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.81) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,241.50.

HRGLY stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $43.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.6129 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

