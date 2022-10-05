Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 415,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 6,894,135 shares.The stock last traded at $6.21 and had previously closed at $6.24.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLN. Citigroup began coverage on Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Haleon from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Haleon from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Haleon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.32.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

