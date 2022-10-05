H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.13-$4.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -. H.B. Fuller also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.30 EPS.

FUL stock opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $81.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.11 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.33%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $356,362.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,416.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $376,166.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,580.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $356,362.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $224,416.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

