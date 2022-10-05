Gulden Reaches Market Cap of $1.84 Million (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $98.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00020788 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00269099 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001263 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00016665 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003696 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001049 BTC.

About Gulden

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 540,269,469 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gulden is www.gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

